Berecky attacker caught

A man with a history of violence against women was arrested and charged with

attacking KDKA-TV Pittsburgh reporter Mary Berecky at a car wash last week.

Police credited tips from the public with leading them to John Wesley Bolam

after the broad distribution of composite sketches. Bolam was arrested Friday

night and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police weren't sure if the reporter was targeted or if it had been a random

attack, the station reported.

The station reported that Bolam's record shows that he was arrested for rape

in 1992, and he then sexually assaulted another woman while out on bail. Convicted

for both, he served eight years in prison and was released last year. A third

conviction for a violent crime could make him eligible for life imprisonment.