Berecky attacker caught
A man with a history of violence against women was arrested and charged with
attacking KDKA-TV Pittsburgh reporter Mary Berecky at a car wash last week.
Police credited tips from the public with leading them to John Wesley Bolam
after the broad distribution of composite sketches. Bolam was arrested Friday
night and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Police weren't sure if the reporter was targeted or if it had been a random
attack, the station reported.
The station reported that Bolam's record shows that he was arrested for rape
in 1992, and he then sexually assaulted another woman while out on bail. Convicted
for both, he served eight years in prison and was released last year. A third
conviction for a violent crime could make him eligible for life imprisonment.
