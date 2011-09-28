Benz Takes Over As RTDNA Chairman

Kevin Benz, editor in chief of the website CultureMapAustin, has been named chairman of the news professionals trade organization RTDNA.

He succeeds Mark Kraham, news director at WHAG in Maryland, as chairman, and represents the first pure play online professional to take over the chairmanship of what's formally known as the Radio Television Digital News Association.

RTDNA concluded its Excellence in Journalism 2011 conference in New Orleans Sept. 27, and digital journalism, including social media, was a major theme.

Vincent Duffy, news director of Michigan Radio, was named chair-elect of RTDNA. Duffy becomes the first public media news director elected to the position, which is responsible for helping to plan the Excellence in Journalism 2012 Convention with the Society of Professional Journalists in Fort Lauderdale.

"Concluding our first joint convention with the Society of Professional Journalists and the very successful inaugural Excellence in Journalism 2011 event, we are poised for the continued growth and transition of RTDNA," said Benz. "Representing digital, television and radio in our chair positions reflects the energy electronic journalists experience on a daily basis as today's journalism continues to evolve."