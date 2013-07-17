Benton Foundation Names New Executive Director

Adrianne Benton Furniss, a veteran media marketing, distribution and management exec at Sesame Workshop and Home Vision Entertainment, has been named executive director of the Benton Foundation. Furniss is the daughter of foundation chairman Charles Benton and granddaughter of founder William Benton.

Benton billed it as the beginning of a "transition to a new generation of Benton stewardship." Cecilia Garcia, who has been the executive director since 2007, continues as senior advisor and will focus on collaboration on projects involving accessibility of low-income seniors to 21st century telecom.

Armina Fazlullah, who has led the foundation's federal telecom and media policy efforts in Washington, has been named director of policy.

The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to media in the public interest. It is currently focused on universal, affordable broadband, a mission it shares with the current FCC and White House.