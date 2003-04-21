Bennett possible NATPE president
Sources said Jamie Bennett is one of the finalists
interviewing Tuesday to become president of the National Association of Television Programming Executives.
Bennett most recently spent 10 years as president of Pearson Television plc in
London, but he currently resides in Los Angeles with his family.
Prior to running Pearson, Bennett was head of production and
programming at Buena Vista Television, and prior to that, general manager of
KCBS-TV in Los Angeles.
Bennett's extensive international experience may help him to get the job
because Bruce Johansen, whose term as president will end Wednesday, has
repeatedly said the association is looking for someone with an international
background.
The association also wants a president who will work to revitalize NATPE and
establish good relationships with all of the syndication chiefs.
Bennett joins former Columbia TriStar Television chief Barry Thurston, former USA Broadcasting Inc. chief operating officer
Rick Feldman and former KSWB-TV GM Lisa Markham in the final running for the
post.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.