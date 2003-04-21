Bennett possible NATPE president

Sources said Jamie Bennett is one of the finalists

interviewing Tuesday to become president of the National Association of Television Programming Executives.

Bennett most recently spent 10 years as president of Pearson Television plc in

London, but he currently resides in Los Angeles with his family.

Prior to running Pearson, Bennett was head of production and

programming at Buena Vista Television, and prior to that, general manager of

KCBS-TV in Los Angeles.

Bennett's extensive international experience may help him to get the job

because Bruce Johansen, whose term as president will end Wednesday, has

repeatedly said the association is looking for someone with an international

background.

The association also wants a president who will work to revitalize NATPE and

establish good relationships with all of the syndication chiefs.

Bennett joins former Columbia TriStar Television chief Barry Thurston, former USA Broadcasting Inc. chief operating officer

Rick Feldman and former KSWB-TV GM Lisa Markham in the final running for the

post.