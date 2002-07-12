Benes joins WNJU(TV)

Alejandro (Alex) Benes, who had been executive producer for WNBC New York's

investigative unit, has been named news director for NBC-owned Telemundo

affiliate WNJU(TV) Noticiero 47 En Acción.

Cuban-born Benes is a former news director at Univision's WXTV(TV) New York,

and was co-founder and managing director of the Center For Public Integrity, an

investigative journalism watchdog group in Washington D.C.