Benes joins WNJU(TV)
Alejandro (Alex) Benes, who had been executive producer for WNBC New York's
investigative unit, has been named news director for NBC-owned Telemundo
affiliate WNJU(TV) Noticiero 47 En Acción.
Cuban-born Benes is a former news director at Univision's WXTV(TV) New York,
and was co-founder and managing director of the Center For Public Integrity, an
investigative journalism watchdog group in Washington D.C.
