Benedek Broadcasting Corp. has selected Sundance Digital's FastBreak automation system for three of its stations: WILX-TV, Lansing, Mich.; WTRF-TV, Wheeling, W.Va.; and WHOI(TV), Peoria, Ill.

The identical systems, which will be installed late this summer, will be used to control Leitch/ASC VR 400 video servers for commercial and program storage and playout.