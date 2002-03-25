Benedek files for bankruptcy

While there are some signs that an economic recovery may be in the offing, it

has not come quickly enough for Stations Holding Inc., parent company of Benedek

Broadcasting Corp., which filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S.

Bankruptcy Code Friday.

Like most broadcasters, Benedek struggled for much of 2001 with dramatically

reduced revenues and profits.

According to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, through the first

three quarters of last year, Benedek's revenue was down about 8 percent to

$102.6 million and its operating income plunged more than 90 percent from

roughly $79 million to $5 million, although a good chunk of those previous-year

profits were due to station sales, president Jim Yager said.

Yager stressed that the Chapter 11 filing does not affect the day-to-day

operations of the station group. In fact, some of the stations held meetings

Friday to assure employees that their jobs were safe.

'It's business as usual,' Yager said Monday. 'The operating company is not in

Chapter 11, so it's not like we need a judge to approve every time we pay a

bill.'

The filing was triggered by the parent company's failure to pay interest on

more than $153 million in bonds that were issued back in 1996. The interest

payment was due last November, but with ad sales being so poor, the company

couldn't generate the revenue to meet those payments and run itself.

It's been negotiating with bondholders ever since, some of whom urged Benedek

to file Chapter 11 so that a formal reorganization process could begin, company

attorney Paul Goodman said.

Ironically, the filing comes just as signs of a recovery are being seen by

the industry, including Benedek, which will show a first-quarter revenue gain of

about 25 percent, Goodman said.

But like most broadcasters, Benedek has been under extreme financial pressure

for the past 18 months. By midyear 2001, declining revenues and profits put the

company in technical default on its credit facility.

Benedek is owned principally by Richard Benedek, who is based in New York.

Yager oversees daily operations from Hoffman Estates, Ill.