Ben Silverman to Deliver MIPTV Keynote

Former NBC Entertainment Co-Chairman and Founder/CEO of

multimedia production company Electus Ben Silverman will deliver a keynote at

the 2010 MIPTV conference in Cannes

in April.

Silverman founded Electus in 2009 with backing from Barry

Diller's IAC. So far the company has announced a deal with Yahoo! to produce

premium content for the website, as well as a partnership with actors Jason

Bateman and Will Arnett, who will create sponsor driven original content.

"Ben Silverman is one of the most innovative and

forward-thinking leaders in the entertainment industry, and is known for his

unique ability to find creative links between content production, advertising

and marketing," said Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM's Television

Division, which operates MIPTV and MIPCOM. "We are honored that he will share

his vision for the future of TV production and look forward to his insight into

monetizing content in today's marketing and advertising climate."

"Advertisers, content creators and producers now

recognize that their individual success relies heavily on their ability to work

together to create content that is engaging and entertaining, while delivering

a compelling message to consumers," said Silverman in a statement.

MIPTV is slated for April 12-16 in Cannes, France.