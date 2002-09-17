Belo's McCarthy to join Washington law firm

Retiring A.H. Belo Corp. lobbyist Michael McCarthy becomes a partner at Washington, D.C.-based law firm Wiley Rein & Fielding LLP Oct. 1.

The firm is led by former Federal Communications Commission chairman Richard

Wiley, and it is one of the country's leading communications-law firms.

McCarthy has served as a director and executive committee member of the

National Association of Broadcasters and as chairman of the NAB's

digital-television-transition task force.

Currently, McCarthy serves on the board of the Association for Maximum Service

Television (MSTV).