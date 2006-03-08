Belo Signs With CW in Phoenix

The CW inked a long-term affiliation pact on Wednesday with Belo’s WB station in Phoenix, KASW. The deal, the CW’s sixth so far this week, brings its distribution to more than 55% of the country.

The CW, which is being launched in September by the parents of the folding UPN and WB neteworks, has secured carriage in 19 of the top 20 markets, with only Minneapolis-St. Paul still outstanding.

In Phoenix, the No. 14 TV market, Belo’s KASW was an obvious choice. Fox Television owns the local UPN affiliate, KUTP, but has committed the station to the company’s new mini-network, My Network TV, also debuting in September. Belo also operates a duopoly in the market with its strong independent KTVK.

"Adding KASW-TV to our affiliate family expands The CW's Top 20 market presence and renews a strong partnership in Phoenix that we've forged with Belo," said John Maatta, Chief Operating Officer, The CW. "We're thrilled to have them on board."

"The CW affiliation fits seamlessly into our business plan for KASW-TV," commented Dunia Shive, Belo's President/Media Operations. "It gives us a very attractive and saleable program line-up that is perfectly positioned to reach key target demographics.”