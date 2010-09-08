Belo Names VP of Sales
Belo has
named Angela Betasso to the new position of VP of sales. She had been VP
of sales for Belo's Dallas-Fort Worth ABC affiliates, WFAA-TV.
She will now be responsible for sales across Belo's 20 TV stations, starting Oct. 18.
Betasso's resume includes VP and general manager of rep firm Seltel (now a part of Ktaz Communications).
Belo's sales
outlook has been brightening, with a 15% increase in total spot revenue
in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2009.
That was led by a 51% increase in automotive, on top of a 45% increase in the first quarter.
