Belo Names VP of Sales

Belo has

named Angela Betasso to the new position of VP of sales. She had been VP

of sales for Belo's Dallas-Fort Worth ABC affiliates, WFAA-TV.

She will now be responsible for sales across Belo's 20 TV stations, starting Oct. 18.

Betasso's resume includes VP and general manager of rep firm Seltel (now a part of Ktaz Communications).



Belo's sales

outlook has been brightening, with a 15% increase in total spot revenue

in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2009.

That was led by a 51% increase in automotive, on top of a 45% increase in the first quarter.