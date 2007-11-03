Belo Corp. Ups Four

Belo Corp. promoted four executives in its television department last week. Peter Diaz was named executive VP of television operations, Kathy Clements was named senior VP of television operations, Mike Devlin was named president/general manager of WFAA Dallas-Fort Worth, and Susan McEldoon was upped to president/general manager of KHOU Houston.

President/COO Dunia Shive said the promotions “are representative of the quality and depth of talent we have across our entire organization. These executives have delivered outstanding results for Belo, and I know they will continue to do so in their new roles.”

Diaz was previously a Belo senior VP and president/general manager at KHOU. Clements was most recently the president/general manager at WFAA. Both will report to Shive.

Devlin, who was WFAA's VP/station manager, replaces Clements as the station president. He'll still report to Clements.

McEldoon was most recently VP/station manager at KHOU. She replaces Diaz as G.M., and will continue to report to him.

Belo spun off its newspaper division last month as the new A.H. Belo, while Belo Corp. holds the company's TV stations and cable channels.