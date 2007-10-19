Belo CEO's Wife Remains in Critical Condition
Maureen Decherd, wife of Belo CEO Robert Decherd, remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday in Dallas.
A statement issued by the company Friday provided the update on Mrs. Decherd’s condition. On Oct. 13, Mrs. Decherd sustained a head injury after she was struck by a car while crossing a street, according to the statement. Mrs. Decherd underwent emergency surgery Saturday and remains in critical but stable condition.
