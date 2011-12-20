Bellantoni Named 'PBS NewsHour' Political Editor

PBS NewsHour has named Christina Bellantoni political editor.

Bellantoni, who comes from Hill publication CQ Roll Call will oversee domestic political coverage on-air and online starting Jan. 2.

Her resume includes reporting and blogging for Talking Points Memo and White House correspondent for The Washington Times.

"Christina's extensive Washington experience as a skilled, cross-platform journalist will make her a great asset to the NewsHour throughout the 2012 election cycle," said Linda Winslow, executive producer of the NewsHour, in announcing the hire.