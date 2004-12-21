Believe It or Not, Sci-Fi Buys Show
By Jim Finkle
NBC Universal's Sci Fi Channel has bought 88 one-hour episodes of Ripley's Believe It or Not from Sony Pictures Television.
The series first ran on TBS, where it was the cable channel's highest-rated original program for four seasons.
It's already in its second season of broadcast syndication, where it runs in half-hour segments.
The series is executive produced by Dan Jbara, and produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with host Dean Cain’s production company, Angry Dragon Entertainment.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.