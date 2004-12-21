Believe It or Not, Sci-Fi Buys Show

NBC Universal's Sci Fi Channel has bought 88 one-hour episodes of Ripley's Believe It or Not from Sony Pictures Television.

The series first ran on TBS, where it was the cable channel's highest-rated original program for four seasons.

It's already in its second season of broadcast syndication, where it runs in half-hour segments.

The series is executive produced by Dan Jbara, and produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with host Dean Cain’s production company, Angry Dragon Entertainment.