Bela Bajaria’s hire marked the reestablishment

of Universal Television

(formerly Universal Media Studios) as a

stand-alone entity, and the former CBS

exec is tasked with making the studio

a leading supplier for all the television

networks, not just NBC. NBC Entertainment

chairman Bob Greenblatt handpicked Bajaria based on their

previous working relationship when she created and ran the cable division

of CBS TV Studios and headed movies/miniseries at the network.

Under Bajaria’s entrepreneurial leadership, NBC has picked up six

comedy and seven drama pilots from the studio—including a hospital

drama from Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims and an adaptation

of U.K. comedy Friday Night Dinner from The Office boss Greg Daniels.

Universal has also sold comedy projects from high-profile talents Mindy

Kaling and Louis C.K./Spike Feresten to Fox and CBS, respectively.

Beyond pilot season, Bajaria looks to turn Universal into a thriving

studio and create hits for the struggling NBC.