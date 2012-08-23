BeIN Sports Scores Comcast Distribution Deal

BeIN Sports has added a third affiliate teammate, reaching a

deal that will put its English- and Spanish-language sports networks before

Comcast Xfinity linear and 'TV Everywhere' subscribers.



As

was reported by Multichannel News, Comcast joins DirecTV and Dish Network

in carrying beIN Sports, which now has secured berths on the nation's three

largest distributors just a week after its Aug. 15 launch.





Comcast will position the English-language version of beIN

Sports on its Xfinity TV Sports Entertainment Package, while the Spanish

network will be part of its Xfinity TV MultiLatino Package offering.

Availability of both channels will vary by market, with rollouts expected to

kickoff shortly.





In addition to its linear TV networks, select beIN Sport

content will be available via Comcast's Xfinity On Demand platform. On the TV

Everywhere flank, live matches carried on the Al Jazeera Sports-owned linear

networks, along with additional live games,will also be accessible online and

on mobile offerings to authenticated Comcast Xfinity TV customers.



