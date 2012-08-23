BeIN Sports Scores Comcast Distribution Deal
BeIN Sports has added a third affiliate teammate, reaching a
deal that will put its English- and Spanish-language sports networks before
Comcast Xfinity linear and 'TV Everywhere' subscribers.
As
was reported by Multichannel News, Comcast joins DirecTV and Dish Network
in carrying beIN Sports, which now has secured berths on the nation's three
largest distributors just a week after its Aug. 15 launch.
Comcast will position the English-language version of beIN
Sports on its Xfinity TV Sports Entertainment Package, while the Spanish
network will be part of its Xfinity TV MultiLatino Package offering.
Availability of both channels will vary by market, with rollouts expected to
kickoff shortly.
In addition to its linear TV networks, select beIN Sport
content will be available via Comcast's Xfinity On Demand platform. On the TV
Everywhere flank, live matches carried on the Al Jazeera Sports-owned linear
networks, along with additional live games,will also be accessible online and
on mobile offerings to authenticated Comcast Xfinity TV customers.
Click
here to read the full story at Multichannel News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.