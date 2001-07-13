Beijing bags 2008 Olympics

Beijing, China was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics by the International Olympic Committee on Friday.

NBC will air those games, as it has a deal to air all the Olympics through 2008. The last time the Olympics was held in Asia was in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea, when NBC also had the rights.

The network will once again have to deal with a 12-hour time difference and a mostly tape-delayed coverage strategy. That usually works against the ratings. For both Seoul and last year's games from Sydney, Australia, NBC ended up giving make goods to advertisers because the ratings didn't meet the guaranteed audience delivery levels that the network had promised. - Steve McClellan