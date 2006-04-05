Behrendt Taps Two EPs

Veteran reality producer Dan Jbara has been named executive producer of Sony Pictures Television’s upcoming fall syndicated talker, The Greg Behrendt Show.

Additionally, Janelle Fiorito, with a long list of reality and talk credits, will serve as co-executive producer of the strip.

Jbara served as executive producer of Sony’s Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, the first original prime time series on TBS, later executive-producing Worst Case Scenario, also for TBS.

He was also a producer on Paramount’s Hard Copy, West Coast bureau chief for Twentieth Television’s original A Current Affair and a coordinating producer for the Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club.

Fiorito, a three-time Emmy Award winner, co-executive produced ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and served as co-executive producer of Fox’s Renovate My Family.

She was also supervising producer on The Leeza Show, a special-projects producer for The Oprah Winfrey Show and supervising producer on The Gayle King Show.