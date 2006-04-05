Behrendt Taps Two EPs
By Jim Benson
Veteran reality producer Dan Jbara has been named executive producer of Sony Pictures Television’s upcoming fall syndicated talker, The Greg Behrendt Show.
Additionally, Janelle Fiorito, with a long list of reality and talk credits, will serve as co-executive producer of the strip.
Jbara served as executive producer of Sony’s Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, the first original prime time series on TBS, later executive-producing Worst Case Scenario, also for TBS.
He was also a producer on Paramount’s Hard Copy, West Coast bureau chief for Twentieth Television’s original A Current Affair and a coordinating producer for the Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club.
Fiorito, a three-time Emmy Award winner, co-executive produced ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and served as co-executive producer of Fox’s Renovate My Family.
She was also supervising producer on The Leeza Show, a special-projects producer for The Oprah Winfrey Show and supervising producer on The Gayle King Show.
