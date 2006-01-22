Behrendt Clears 87%

Sony Pictures Television has added Fox affiliate KTVU San Francisco and CBS, Scripps-Howard, Lin, Granite and Clear Channel stations to The Greg Behrendt Show clearance roster heading into this week’s NATPE convention in Las Vegas.

The additions push the fall talk show’s clearances to 87% of the country, including 24 of the top 25 markets.

It has already been cleared on the 26 Tribune Broadcasting stations and other previously announced major station groups.