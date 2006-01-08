Behrendt Clears 80%

Sony Pictures Television says its new relationship/talk series for fall, The Greg Behrendt Show, has been cleared in 23 of the top-25 markets and 80% of the U.S.

In addition to all 26 Tribune stations, which are partners on the show, clearances include WDIV/Detroit (Post-Newsweek), KTVK/Phoenix (Belo), WOIO/Cleveland (Raycom) and WDJT/Milwaukee (Weigel), as well as stations from Sinclair and Hubbard Broadcasting. Also sold on the show is The WB 100-plus group, primarily cable channels programmed as WB affiliates in markets without a broadcast outlet.

Behrendt is the author and comedian who co-wrote the best sellers He's Just Not That Into You and It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broke. He will dispense practical advice "in a humorous yet empowering and uplifting manner" on the one-hour strip, Sony says.