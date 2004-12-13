Behind the Smiles at CBS

The CBS brass all had on their cheery game faces at the annual holiday

party the network throws for the press in its New York headquarters. But

despite all the bonhomie in Studio 19 Dec. 9, everybody knew there was an

unsmiling 800-pound gorilla in the room: the report expected to be issued any

day now by the investigation into the discredited 60

Minutes report by Dan Rather on George Bush's National Guard

service. Whatever the investigative panel's ultimate findings, it's clear

that CBS News is already in the midst of an upheaval; a lot of jockeying went

on at the party, and it wasn't just for refills at the bar.

In one corner of the room, when 60

Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley knelt down to chat with Walter

Cronkite, who was sitting in a chair, it looked for all the world like Pelley

was seeking Uncle Walter's blessing. The polished Pelley, a dark-horse

candidate to replace Rather when he departs CBS Evening

News, worked the room like a veteran politician throughout the

night. However, he may have appeared too eager with so many bigwigs in

attendance, including CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves. Especially since folks at

the party were still buzzing over Pelley's quotes in the

New York Observer on Dec. 6, which sounded

like open lobbying for the job. It didn't go over well with the

powers-that-be at CBS. Pelley's prime in-house rival, White House

correspondent John Roberts, skipped the pigs-in-a blankets and booze-drenched

affair.

But CBS This Morning co-host Harry

Smith, who'd like the Evening News job,

did make it to the event and amiably chatted up network brass and reporters

alike. “Harry has more talent than just about anybody here,” said one CBS

executive. “If he had John Roberts' hair, instead of a bald pate, he'd be

a shoo-in.”

CBS News President Andrew Heyward was there, too. Though a favorite of

his boss Moonves, he's the subject of increasing speculation that the

investigation's report will cost him his job. Floating near by, deep in

conversation, were 60 Minutes executive

producer Jeff Fager and 48 Hours executive

producer Susan Zirinsky. Both are leading candidates to replace Heyward if he

gets the axe.

Rather himself turned up at the party, after the Evening News broadcast, and left early. Pals say he is

relieved that the date of his exit from the anchor chair has been settled, but

he's still holding on to the improbable dream that the dubious documents used

in his Bush/National Guard report will somehow be authenticated.

He's not the only one. Just the day before the party, Mary Mapes, the

producer of the infamous segment, was hauled back before the investigative

team, which is led by former Associated Press President and CEO Lou Boccardi

and former Reagan and Bush I Attorney General Richard Thornburgh. The panel,

which includes lawyers from Thornburgh's law firm, has been digging into the

documents affair for two months. Its members wanted to revisit Mapes'

previous statements to the group, particularly in light of a 60-plus-page

defense of the 60 Minutes piece that the

producer delivered to the investigators. Many inside CBS are suspicious of the

panel's impartiality. There's a sense that Boccardi is “a journalistic

fig leaf,” as one insider claims, and that it's the conservative Thornburgh

leading the charge. Buzz at the party indicated that CBS' legal bill for the

investigation could top $1 million.

In the center of Studio 19, Moonves was characteristically off-the-cuff

on just about every subject—except the Bush/National Guard

60 Minutes fiasco. Flying high on CBS'

recent sweeps victory, he fielded a question about what he likes best about his

relatively new job as co-COO of CBS parent Viacom. “The money,” he said.

“It seems the higher up you go, the more you get away from the fun stuff,

like the programming and you get all caught up in the grownup stuff.”

Some more grownup stuff awaits Moonves. The decisions he makes in the

aftermath of the report and the announcement of Rather's departure will have

a profound impact on the future of a once-storied news division, from

determining who will sit in the anchor chair of its flagship newscast to who

will lead the news division out of its current crisis. No, that can't be much

fun.

