A Behind-the-Scenes Mover and Shaker

In Hollywood, the glamour happens in front

of the camera, with young starlets smiling and

pouting in close-ups, and gossip bloggers posting

and tweeting about their every move.

But people forget sometimes how much real

action—and money—is made behind the scenes.

Which brings us to the Creative Artists Agency,

where Brian Weinstein is head of the corporate

finance group, and a mighty busy man.

“CAA’s TV business is like any other agency.

We package a show, bringing together a writer,

showrunner, creator, talent, and sometimes we

even bring funding,” says Weinstein. “That’s how

we look at all new business opportunities. Over

the last four or five years, we’ve started to talk

to companies in a different way. We decided to

transition from a pure agency to a much different

company.”

In his seven

years at CAA,

Weinstein has

orchestrated

several lucrative

partnerships,

including bringing

the Anschutz

Entertainment

Group—one

of the world’s

largest owners

of sports teams

and producers

of live events—

together with

Mark Cuban to turn Cuban’s HD Net into AXS TV,

which will premiere with a soft launch in July.

Weinstein also worked with Ryan Seacrest and

his company, Ryan Seacrest Media, to secure

a commitment of up to $300 million in capital

from Thomas H. Lee Partners and Bain Capital to

pursue acquisitions.

Weinstein also counts among his clients

Mandalay Sports Media (which he helped

to create), Condé Nast Entertainment, Lorne

Michaels’ Broadway Video, Illumination and

Tribeca Enterprises.

“This economic environment is incredibly

difficult,” says Weinstein. “Everything is hard,

and we expect everything to fall apart before it

closes. But we work hard and we are aggressive.

We think our chances to succeed for our clients

is better than for others.”

Weinstein came to CAA in 2005, after working

as a corporate associate in the New York and

Los Angeles offices of the law firm of Skadden,

Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Prior to that, while

he was attending Columbia University School

of Law, Weinstein was the founder and CEO of

marketinginfo.com, a venture capital-funded

Internet company.

Earlier, Weinstein graduated from Yale University

and went to work for the Clinton/Gore presidential

campaign in 1996. He then worked in the

Justice Department during the Clinton administration

before heading back to law school.

“All of this is us and our clients dreaming,” he

says. “We want to benefit and assist the ambition

and creativity of our clients. The best deals—the

deals that close—are true partnerships.”