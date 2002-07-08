Behar to host Love series

ABC Family will premiere an original television "event" entitled Love,

Hate & Joy, hosted by The View's Joy Behar.

It's actually a series of comedy specials about girl-guy relationships that

Behar will host and that will air on five consecutive nights beginning Aug. 11

at 10:30 p.m.

Taped in front of a live studio audience, the half-hour specials take a

comedic look at the many faces of love from dating to divorce.

Behar will give her own unique perspective on relationships, and each episode

will feature a special guest.

Guests include Al Franken, Janeane Garofalo, Whoopi Goldberg and Gene

Simmons.