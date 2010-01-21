Beggs to Chair NATPE Board For Third Consecutive Term
Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate's president of programming and
production, has been elected to serve a third term as chair of the NATPE board
of directors.
Newly elected members of the 2010 NATPE board are Paul
Buccieri, CEO and President, ITV Studios; Emiliano Calemzuk, President, Fox Television Studios; Nancy Dubuc, President & General Manager,
History, A&E Television Networks; Alina Falcon,EVP/ Operating Manager,
Univision Network; Hans Schiff, Agent, Creative Artists Agency; Eric Schotz,
CEO & President, LMNO Productions; and Peter Tortorici, CEO, GroupM
Entertainment World Wide.
Returning to the NATPE Board are Lisa Berger, EVP, Original
Programming and Series Development, E! Entertainment Television; Sean Compton,
SVP, Programming and Entertainment, Tribune Broadcasting Company; Chris Grant,
Managing Director and Head of Worldwide Distribution, ShineReveille
International; Phil Gurin, President, The Gurin Company; Keith Hindle CEO,
Americas, FremantleMedia Enterprises; Jordan Hoffner, President of Digital
Media, Electus; Jordan Levin, CEO, Generate; Gary Lico, President & CEO,
CABLEready Corp.; Diane Robina, President, FEARnet and EVP, TV Guide Network;
Neal Sabin, EVP, Weigel Broadcasting; Lori H. Schwartz, SVP, Director of Emerging Media, Interpublic Emerging Media Lab;
Kathy Styponias, GM, Media & Entertainment Group, Entertainment &
Devices Division, Microsoft Corp.; Fernando Szew, CEO, MarVista Entertainment;
Jon Vlassopulos, CEO, Moderati/GM.
The 2010 NATPE Executive Committee is comprised of NATPE
President Rick Feldman and Beggs along with member representatives Stephen J. Davis, President, Hasbro
Studios; Emerson Coleman, VP, programming,
Hearst Television Inc.; Bruce David Klein, President & Executive
Producer, Atlas Media Corp.; Jim
Packer, President, Worldwide TV Distribution, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios; Barry Wallach, President, NBC Universal
Domestic Television Distribution; and
Eminence Gris Lew Klein, President, NATPE Educational Foundation.
