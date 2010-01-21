Beggs to Chair NATPE Board For Third Consecutive Term

Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate's president of programming and

production, has been elected to serve a third term as chair of the NATPE board

of directors.

Newly elected members of the 2010 NATPE board are Paul

Buccieri, CEO and President, ITV Studios; Emiliano Calemzuk, President, Fox Television Studios; Nancy Dubuc, President & General Manager,

History, A&E Television Networks; Alina Falcon,EVP/ Operating Manager,

Univision Network; Hans Schiff, Agent, Creative Artists Agency; Eric Schotz,

CEO & President, LMNO Productions; and Peter Tortorici, CEO, GroupM

Entertainment World Wide.

Returning to the NATPE Board are Lisa Berger, EVP, Original

Programming and Series Development, E! Entertainment Television; Sean Compton,

SVP, Programming and Entertainment, Tribune Broadcasting Company; Chris Grant,

Managing Director and Head of Worldwide Distribution, ShineReveille

International; Phil Gurin, President, The Gurin Company; Keith Hindle CEO,

Americas, FremantleMedia Enterprises; Jordan Hoffner, President of Digital

Media, Electus; Jordan Levin, CEO, Generate; Gary Lico, President & CEO,

CABLEready Corp.; Diane Robina, President, FEARnet and EVP, TV Guide Network;

Neal Sabin, EVP, Weigel Broadcasting; Lori H. Schwartz, SVP, Director of Emerging Media, Interpublic Emerging Media Lab;

Kathy Styponias, GM, Media & Entertainment Group, Entertainment &

Devices Division, Microsoft Corp.; Fernando Szew, CEO, MarVista Entertainment;

Jon Vlassopulos, CEO, Moderati/GM.

The 2010 NATPE Executive Committee is comprised of NATPE

President Rick Feldman and Beggs along with member representatives Stephen J. Davis, President, Hasbro

Studios; Emerson Coleman, VP, programming,

Hearst Television Inc.; Bruce David Klein, President & Executive

Producer, Atlas Media Corp.; Jim

Packer, President, Worldwide TV Distribution, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios; Barry Wallach, President, NBC Universal

Domestic Television Distribution; and

Eminence Gris Lew Klein, President, NATPE Educational Foundation.