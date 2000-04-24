Beehive produces open for HBO special

New York-based production house Beehive recently completed work on the open for the upcoming HBO sports special Bill Russell: My Life, My Way. Marcelo Cardoso used Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects to handle graphic elements, animations and compositing, while Matthew DeRiso and Jon Vesey used Avid nonlinear editing systems to edit the open.

"We cut and layered different images and treated them to attain a gritty feel, reflecting Russell's own gruff nature," explains Beehive partner and creative director Ada Whitney.