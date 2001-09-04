Becker cast settles Paramount suit

The supporting cast of the Ted Danson sitcom Becker has settled its salary dispute with Paramount Pictures.

AP reports a Superior Court lawsuit filed by five cast members to try to force Paramount Pictures Television Group to address pay raises has been settled out of court, the studio announced Friday. It said filming remained on schedule.

The cast members sued for breach of contract, claiming Paramount failed to honor a written promise to renegotiate salaries when the show started its fourth season. Details of the settlement were not disclosed by either side.