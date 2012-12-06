Beck Media Acquires Insignia Public Relations
Beck Media & Marketing has acquired Insignia Public
Relations, a corporate advisory and communications firm founded by Eddie Michaels.
Michaels will join the Santa Monica office immediately.
Insignia's clients are expected to also follow Michaels to
Beck Media.
"Eddie brings top-level client relationships at a number of
great companies, impeccable PR skills, and particularly deep experience
promoting filmmakers," said company founder Todd Beck. "He's a proven leader
with a great reputation in the industry and I know he will fit into our
existing team seamlessly as we continue to grow."
Michaels founded the company, then named Eddie Michaels &
Associates, in 1992. His current clients include include Illumination
Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment and YRF Entertainment, among others
including individual directors and actors.
