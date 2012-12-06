Beck Media Acquires Insignia Public Relations

Beck Media & Marketing has acquired Insignia Public

Relations, a corporate advisory and communications firm founded by Eddie Michaels.

Michaels will join the Santa Monica office immediately.

Insignia's clients are expected to also follow Michaels to

Beck Media.

"Eddie brings top-level client relationships at a number of

great companies, impeccable PR skills, and particularly deep experience

promoting filmmakers," said company founder Todd Beck. "He's a proven leader

with a great reputation in the industry and I know he will fit into our

existing team seamlessly as we continue to grow."

Michaels founded the company, then named Eddie Michaels &

Associates, in 1992. His current clients include include Illumination

Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment and YRF Entertainment, among others

including individual directors and actors.