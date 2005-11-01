Beavis, Butt-Head Set for MTV Promo Blitz

MTV is ready to light a fire beneath Beavis and Butt-Head. Plugging a new DVD collection, the animated characters will appear in a new special set to run on MTV and MTV2.

The 30-minute Beavis and Butt-Head’s Decade of Power will premiere on MTV2 on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET. The special will run on MTV the following night at 11:30 p.m.

The special is hosted by, of all people, Star Wars franchise alumnus and malt liquor pitchman Billy Dee Williams.

Decade of Power is a mock infomercial in which Williams chats with Beavis and Butt-Head as “they use their inimitable charisma to sell their DVD,” according to an MTV press release.

The DVD set, Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection, Vol. 1, will be released on Nov. 8. The set anthologizes the series that ran from 1993-1997 on MTV. It featured the adventures of two heavy-metal losers who watch music videos and get themselves into heaps of trouble.

As part of the DVD promotion, past episodes of the series and the 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America will run on MTV2 starting at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Interactive components of the promotion include a telephone call-in system that uses voice-activation technology (so fans can “speak” to Beavis and Butt-Head) and special content posted on MTV.com and broadband channel MTV Overdrive.