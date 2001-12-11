Beasts stomps to success

The Discovery Channel scored another ratings hit with Walking with Prehistoric

Beasts, the net's follow-up to last spring's ratings grabber Walking with

Dinosaurs.

The premiere airing of Walking with Prehistoric Beasts on Dec. 9

notched a 4.7 rating, making it Discovery's third highest-rated show, behind

Walking with Dinosaurs (8.0) and Raising the Mammoth (7.8).

It also was the highest-rated non-sports program on cable that night, behind

ESPN's Sunday night NFL game.