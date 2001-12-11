Beasts stomps to success
The Discovery Channel scored another ratings hit with Walking with Prehistoric
Beasts, the net's follow-up to last spring's ratings grabber Walking with
Dinosaurs.
The premiere airing of Walking with Prehistoric Beasts on Dec. 9
notched a 4.7 rating, making it Discovery's third highest-rated show, behind
Walking with Dinosaurs (8.0) and Raising the Mammoth (7.8).
It also was the highest-rated non-sports program on cable that night, behind
ESPN's Sunday night NFL game.
