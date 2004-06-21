Beastie Boys Salute Nick

The Beastie Boys’ new album, To the 5 Boroughs, is a valentine to their hometown, New York. But just 30 seconds into the first radio single, “Ch-Check It Out,” the Beasties give a shout-out to a favorite cable network. “I’m a m__f__ing Nick at Nite,” raps Mike D, using the king-daddy of all curse words. “With classics running that you know all right.”

Nick at Nite spokesperson Paul Ward says the network was “thrilled” to be included in the song. “Both Nick at Nite and the Beastie Boys have been around for two decades,” he says, adding that they share the same demos. “The Beastie Boys represent our viewer’s idea of classic music.”