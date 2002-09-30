Beantown gives Cops a `Hand'
Promo producer Beantown Productions, which has a long-standing (now in its
10th year) relationship with Twentieth TV, has licensed "Hand Jive" from blues
guitarist George Thorogood for some generic Cops spots for November
sweeps.
The song will be cut to various hand-related shots -- "Hands up!" "Hands
behind your back!" etc. -- for the long-running Fox reality show (Fox and
Twentieth are both owned by News Corp).
Beantown has been producing spots for Cops (1,500 of them, according
to Beantown) since creating that show's syndicated launch promos back in 1992.
It has also produced launch spots and promo campaigns for Twentieth's The
Simpsons, King of the Hill and The Rob Nelson Show.
In fact, hands seem to be a theme with Beantown of late. The Nelson
spots featured the hands of several women creating their ideal talk show host
(from a collection of photos of Nelson).
