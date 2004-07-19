Beales Exiting FTC
Howard Beales, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection, is leaving Aug. 6, returning to academe as an associate professor at George Washington University.
Lydia Parnes, deputy director of the bureau, will be acting director.
FTC Chairman Tim Muris, who tapped Beales for the post in June 2001 is also stepping down this summer to go back to college. He will be leaving to become a professor at George Mason University outside Washington.
