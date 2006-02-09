Beakman's World Expands
Sony has cleared the live-action, off-net syndicated educational kids series, Beakman's World, in 65% of the country, including the Fox owned-and-operated stations, for fall 2006.
The show, which ran on CBS from 1993-98, stars Paul Zaloom as an eccentric scientist, sort of a Mr. Wizard for a new generation.
Stations will likely be hunting for even more FCC-friendly shows--Beakman was one of the FCC-friendliest--with new digital kids TV rules expected to go into effect soon.
Beakman was a co-production of Columbia Pictures Television, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution and Universal Belo Productions.
