Beakman's World Expands

Sony has cleared the live-action, off-net syndicated educational kids series, Beakman's World, in 65% of the country, including the Fox owned-and-operated stations, for fall 2006.

The show, which ran on CBS from 1993-98, stars Paul Zaloom as an eccentric scientist, sort of a Mr. Wizard for a new generation.

Stations will likely be hunting for even more FCC-friendly shows--Beakman was one of the FCC-friendliest--with new digital kids TV rules expected to go into effect soon.

Beakman was a co-production of Columbia Pictures Television, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution and Universal Belo Productions.