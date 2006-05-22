BEA Names Executive Director

Heather Birks, formerly with the National Association of Broadcasters, has joined the Broadcast Education Association as executive director.

Birks most recently worked for the NAB Education Foundation, running its Broadcast Leadership Training program, and had been program director for BEA for the past several months before getting her new post. She replaces Louisa Nielson as executive director.

Birks will work on building alliances with companies and schools, as well as marketing and raising funds for BEA, which is an association for professionals and academics teaching and researching media subjects.