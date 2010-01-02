B&C's "Memorable Moments from a Forgettable Year" Quiz: The Answers

The answers to B&C's "Memorable Moments from a

Forgettable Year" Quiz are bolded

below.

1. On what date is The Oprah Winfrey Show

scheduled to come to its official end?

a. Sept. 11, 2010

b. Sept. 9, 2011

c. May 24, 2011

d. June 30, 2011

2. Which cable network went to all-HD, widescreen

production in 2009 and uses Advanced Format Description (AFD) to downconvert

the video for standard-def viewers?

a. MSNBC

b. Fox News Channel

c. Cartoon Network

d. Versus

3. Live With Regis and Kelly's Regis Philbin recently had

to take time off because:

a. He had a face lift

b. He had hip replacement surgery

c. He needed to console David Letterman

d. He really needed a break from Kelly

4. What was the consumer name of Comcast's authentication

service, unveiled in late 2009?

a. OnDemand Online

b. TV Everywhere

c. Fancast Xfinity TV

d. OMG No TV

5. Which major media company signed on as an investor in

Hulu in 2009?

a. Time Warner

b. Disney-ABC

c. News Corp.

d. Oprah

6. Which of the following networks did not launch

a late-night talk show in 2009?

a. TBS

b. BET

c. Bravo

d. Comedy Central

7. Which station group did not declare bankruptcy in

2009?

a. Young Broadcasting

b. New Vision Television

c. Sinclair Broadcast Group

d. Freedom Communications

8. Which Madison Avenue bigwig was named the new

president of the Television Bureau of Advertising?

a. David Verklin

b. Steve Lanzano

c. John Wren

d. Rino Scanzoni

9. Which VH1 reality show did one of Tiger Woods' alleged

mistresses appear on?

a. Rock of Love

b. For the Love of Ray J

c. ToolAcademy

d. Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew

10. Which syndicated show posted the biggest year-to-year

increase from 2008 (through November 2009)?

a. Tyra Banks

b. Maury

c. Judge Mathis

d. The Doctors

11. TV ad spending was down for the first nine months of

the year, according to TNS data. Which category of TV fell the least?

a. Cable TV

b. Syndication

c. Spanish-language TV

d. Network TV

12. Cox Communications sold Travel Channel this year to

Scripps Networks Interactive. What was the deal valued at?

a. $50 million

b. $500 million

c. $1

d. $1 billion

13. How many minutes of online video do consumers watch

per day, according to the Council for Research Excellence's Video Consumer Mapping

Study, released in March?

a. 30 minutes

b. 2 minutes

c. 1 hour

d. 10 minutes

14. What was the final digital-to-analog transition date?

a. Feb. 17

b. May 15

c. June 12

d. July 1

15. How many viewers in the 18-49 demographic watched the

first Jay Leno Show on Sept. 14?

a. 10 million

b. 12 million

c. 15 million

d. 18 million

16. In July 2009, Sci Fi Channel rebranded itself as Syfy.

What does "syfy" refer to in Polish?

a. Syphilis

b. Warts

c. Garbage

d. All of the above

17. "Fix the agency or we will fix it for you. Prove to us

that the FCC is not battered beyond repair." Who told Julius Genachowski this

at his Senate nomination hearing in June?

a. Michael Copps

b. Jay Rockefeller

c. Joe Lieberman

d. John McCain

18. Which series set the comedy record with 22 Emmy

nominations this year?

a. The Office

b. Two and a Half Men

c. Weeds

d. 30 Rock

19. The first new primetime broadcast network show of the

2009-2010 season to be canceled was:

a. NBC's Trauma

b. The CW's The Beautiful Life

c. ABC's Hank

d. ABC's Eastwick

20. Paula Abdul announced she was leaving American

Idol as a judge:

a. While appearing as a guest on Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated talk show

b. Via her Twitter account

c. Via Ryan Seacrest's Twitter account

d. On the season finale of American Idol

21. In 2009, NBC's Today marked how many years as

the No. 1 morning news program?

a. 25 years

b. 2 years

c. 14 years

d. 5 years

22. The first sponsor to drop Tiger Woods after

revelations of the golfer's multiple extramarital affairs was:

a. Gillette

b. Gatorade

c. Nike

d. Accenture

23. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has the same (real) first

name as which of the Marx Brothers?

a. Zeppo

b. Groucho

c. Chico

d. Harpo

24. Which of these did the FCC actually hire as a new

staffer?

a. A Dancing With the Stars runner-up

b. A Survivor winner

c. A Biggest Loser semifinalist

d. Jerry Mathers from Leave It to Beaver

25. New National Association of Broadcasters President

Gordon Smith compared broadcasting to what?

a. A toaster with pictures

b. A bag of frozen peas with a remote

c. A giant cellphone with free video

d. A herd of cattle