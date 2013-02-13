'B&C's Malone Named Neal Award Finalist

Broadcasting & Cable deputy editor Michael Malone was named a finalist for a 2013 Jesse H. Neal Award for his story, "The Great Split Over Convergence."

The story, which appeared in B&C's April 9, 2012, issue, is competing in the Best Single Article/Class B category.

Of 640 entries, 183 were selected as finalists. Award recipients, including the Grand Neal winner, will be unveiled and celebrated during the 59th Neal Awards ceremony on March 12 at Pier Sixty in New York.

Established in 1955, the Jesse H. Neal Awards recognize and reward editorial excellence in business-to-business media. They are named after ABM's first managing director.