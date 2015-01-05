B&C's 2015 Preview
By B&C Staff
As digital retools the business, upfronts and spending expectations will see big shifts. Jon Lafayette has the story.
Sizing up the digital revolution; Today preps for its tomorrow; The View gets newsy twist. Tim Baysinger has the story.
2015 Preview: Programming Strategy
Networks of all kinds, thristy for original content, are tapping into new trends and streams. Daniel Holloway has the story.
2015 Preview: Washington Watch
After years of snail-like movement, the coming year looks to be chock-full of face-offs. John Eggerton has the story.
2015 Preview: Station to Station
The Forecast: local TV, being both independent and dependent, will try to size up to scale. Michael Malone has the story.
Patience and ditial preparation will be the new formula for launching a success. Paige Albiniak has the story.
Infrastructures and delivery systems, long in the works, will get their close-ups. George Winslow has the story.
A fresh leader for MLB, a bid to keep Thursday Night Football, new soccer nets—our look at how it will all play out. Tim Baysinger has the story.
