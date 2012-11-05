B&C's 2012 Election Coverage Review and Preview
All Politics Is Local
Some of the country's best media outlets dig deep to help viewers better understand the candidates and the issues of Decision 2012 More
In Election Tech, the Battleground Goes Digital
Networks look to more closely integrate on-air with online and mobile coverage More
Setting a New Political Stage
Several networks' on-air sets will have better integration with digital media More
Take a Breath, Wait for the Votes and Don't Eat Anything Spicy
Veteran TV journos share lessons learned for covering politics' biggest night More
In a Flyover State: You Better Get It Right on Election Night
