B&C/MCN to Present New Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards

Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable

are establishing a new Multiethnic TV Leaderships Awards program.





The two NewBay Media publications will present the

Multiethnic Leadership Awards, honoring nine executives who support the

continued growth and viability of the multiethnic television business. Those

executives will be recognized at a luncheon ceremony at the New York Hilton on

Wednesday, April 17.





The ceremony will be preceded by a morning program featuring

one-on-one interviews with keynote guests, panel discussions with business

leaders and a special presentation by the National Association for

Multi-ethnicity in Communications during which the group will announce its

Vision Award nominees. It will mark the first time NAMIC will stage live

announcements of those receiving Vision Awards nominations.





Winners of the NAMIC Vision Awards, which in its 19th year

and continues to recognize people of color in original television or digital

content, will be honored at a Los Angeles event in May. The Vision Awards will

be presented in collaboration with B&C and Multichannel News.

The final date to submit entries for this year's NAMIC Vision Awards is Jan.

16.





In a joint statement, Louis Hillelson, VP and group

publisher, B&C and Multichannel News, and Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee,

president and CEO, NAMIC, commented: "We are excited to expand upon the

longstanding partnership between NAMIC and B&C/Multichannel

News to recognize the industry's achievements in furthering the

business of multiethnic television... This is truly an ideal collaboration for

the two organizations. The Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards acknowledge the

business executives of the industry while the NAMIC Vision Awards salute the

creative aspect of the business."