B&C/MCN to Present New Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards
Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable
are establishing a new Multiethnic TV Leaderships Awards program.
The two NewBay Media publications will present the
Multiethnic Leadership Awards, honoring nine executives who support the
continued growth and viability of the multiethnic television business. Those
executives will be recognized at a luncheon ceremony at the New York Hilton on
Wednesday, April 17.
The ceremony will be preceded by a morning program featuring
one-on-one interviews with keynote guests, panel discussions with business
leaders and a special presentation by the National Association for
Multi-ethnicity in Communications during which the group will announce its
Vision Award nominees. It will mark the first time NAMIC will stage live
announcements of those receiving Vision Awards nominations.
Winners of the NAMIC Vision Awards, which in its 19th year
and continues to recognize people of color in original television or digital
content, will be honored at a Los Angeles event in May. The Vision Awards will
be presented in collaboration with B&C and Multichannel News.
The final date to submit entries for this year's NAMIC Vision Awards is Jan.
16.
In a joint statement, Louis Hillelson, VP and group
publisher, B&C and Multichannel News, and Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee,
president and CEO, NAMIC, commented: "We are excited to expand upon the
longstanding partnership between NAMIC and B&C/Multichannel
News to recognize the industry's achievements in furthering the
business of multiethnic television... This is truly an ideal collaboration for
the two organizations. The Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards acknowledge the
business executives of the industry while the NAMIC Vision Awards salute the
creative aspect of the business."
