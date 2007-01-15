BCI Licenses DVD Rights From FreemantleMedia's Portfolio

BCI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navarre Corp., has licensed the long-term North American DVD publishing and distribution rights to programming from FremantleMedia’s portfolio of television series and films, including The Price Is Right and Family Feud, the British sitcom The IT Crowd and the Impossible Pictures’ series, Prehistoric Park. BCI recently distributed FremantleMedia’s DVD release, The Best of Match Game.

David Ellender, CEO of the commercial arm of the producer, FremantleMedia Enterprises, said the company looked “forward to developing a FremantleMedia Home Entertainment brand in North America.”

The agreement offers BCI DVD publishing rights to various genres.