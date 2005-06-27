Trending

BCFM Picks Financial Chieftains

By

The Broadcast and Cable Financial Management Association has elected new officers and intalled new board members.

Leslie J. Hartmann of Entercom Communications is the new chair; Edward H. Deichman, Media General Broadcast Group, vice chair and conference co-chair; Anthony Vasconcellos, Regent Communications, secretary; and William Fitzsimmons, Cox Communications, Treasurer.

New board members (three-year terms) are Richard Bonsignore, WLS-TV Chicago; Sheldon Lee, Belo; William “Rick” Mangum,Clear Channel Worldwide; William Olukoya, WorldSpace; Richard Petty, Time Warner Cable; and Howard L. Schrott, Liberty Corp.