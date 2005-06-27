BCFM Picks Financial Chieftains

The Broadcast and Cable Financial Management Association has elected new officers and intalled new board members.

Leslie J. Hartmann of Entercom Communications is the new chair; Edward H. Deichman, Media General Broadcast Group, vice chair and conference co-chair; Anthony Vasconcellos, Regent Communications, secretary; and William Fitzsimmons, Cox Communications, Treasurer.

New board members (three-year terms) are Richard Bonsignore, WLS-TV Chicago; Sheldon Lee, Belo; William “Rick” Mangum,Clear Channel Worldwide; William Olukoya, WorldSpace; Richard Petty, Time Warner Cable; and Howard L. Schrott, Liberty Corp.