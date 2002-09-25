Trending

BCFM names new directors

By

The Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association (BCFM) has named six new
directors to its board, each for a three-year term.

The new directors are Sam Bush, Saga Communications Inc.; Stephen Gibson,
Allbritton Communications Co.; John D. Gordon, Black Entertainment Television; Susan Kaiser, Citadel
Communications Corp.; Peggy Milner, A.H. Belo Corp.; and John F. Poelking, Tribune
Broadcasting. BCFM is a professional society comprising finance, management-information-systems and human-resources executives in radio and TV.