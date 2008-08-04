BCFM Becomes Media Financial Management Association

The Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association (BCFM) changed its name to the Media Financial Management Association (MFM), effective Monday.

The change is part a response to the expansion of traditional media companies into new businesses. It is also an attempt to broaden the group's membership by wooing companies that are becoming part of the media business via online, mobile and other platforms.

The name change was approved at a board meeting in May.

MFM represents 1,200 financial, station-management, information-technology, audit and human-resources executives.