BC/DC: Mr. Stewart (and Colbert) Come To Washington

The tweet-o-sphere was humming Friday on the news that Jon Stewart's Daily Show will come to Washington for an Oct. 30 Rally To Restore Sanity event.

"Ours is a rally for the people who've been too busy to go to rallies, who actually have lives and families and jobs (or are looking for jobs)," The Daily Show Web site explained, "not so much the Silent Majority as the Busy Majority. If we had to sum up the political view of our participants in a single sentence... we couldn't. That's sort of the point."

The rally is an obvious shot at the recent Glen Beck-backed Restoring Honor rally on the National Mall.

