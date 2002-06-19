B'casters: Free-airtime bill is a consumer tax

Broadcasters reacted strongly Wednesday against a new bill that would

charge radio and television broadcasters spectrum-use fees and use those fees to

help fund political-campaign advertising.

The bill -- which is to be introduced by Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Russell

Feingold (D-Wis.) and Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.) and Rep. Marty Meehan (D-Mass.)

-- would require radio and TV broadcasters to pay approximately 1 percent of

their gross revenues, or approximately $640 million, into a fund that would be

dispersed to the political parties. The parties would then dole out radio- and TV-advertising time, in the form of vouchers, to qualified candidates. To qualify,

candidates first would have to raise a certain amount of money from individual

donors.

Broadcasters called the idea a tax that would be passed on to consumers.

"McCain is proposing a tax to put more political advertisements on the air

than already exist," said Stan Statham, president and CEO of the California

Broadcasters Association. "There's no such thing as a tax that citizens don't

pay. If he wants to tax broadcasters $640 million, that means the price of

advertising increases, so the cost of goods increases."

Broadcasters also took exception to a study by the Committee for the Study of

the American Electorate, which stated that TV stations failed to air

political debates.

"Your organization grossly undercounted the number of debates actually

carried by local television stations, and especially those carried by local

network affiliates," wrote Dennis Wharton, senior vice president of corporate

communications for the National Association of Broadcasters. "In fact, your

report undercounts the actual number of debates carried by local TV stations in

seven of 10 states that you surveyed."

The CSAE's report, released last month, said that of 152 political debates held

in 10 states, 63 percent were not televised and only 18 percent were

televised by network affiliates.

The Alliance for Better Campaigns, which supports McCain's and Feingold's new

bill, used the CSAE study to illustrate why Congress should mandate political

coverage.

McCain's and Feingold's bill would require broadcasters to dedicate two hours

of airtime each week to political discourse in the six weeks leading up to

primary and general elections.