BCAP Adds Jason Kershner, Curt Kosco, Liz Murray to Board

The Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP), the group representing the state’s cable operators, added three new members to its board: Charter Communications executive Jason Kershner; Curt Kosko, a consultant to Shenandoah Telecommunications (ShenTel); and Comcast executive Elizabeth Murray.

Kershner, a director of state government affairs at Charter, joined the cable operator in 2018 after 10 years with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, where he was VP, government affairs. He also served on the Washington, D.C., staff of former Ohio Gov. George Voinovich.

Kosko is a 30-year cable veteran who most recently served as senior VP and general manager of Atlantic Broadband’s northern division. He also worked in technical operations and construction capacities with Charter and Tele-Communications Inc. (TCI).

Murray is VP, government and regulatory affairs at Comcast, having signed on in 2003 after serving as New Jersey director of regulatory affairs at Cablevision Systems. The chair of the New Jersey Cable Telecommunications Association, she served as deputy chief of policy to former New Jersey Gov. Christie Whitman and as chief of staff to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

“We are extremely fortunate to add the enormous wealth of industry expertise that Jason Kershner, Curt Kosko and Liz Murray bring to our board of directors,” BCAP chairman Fran Bradley said in a statement. “Between these three seasoned telecom veterans, our arsenal of successful advocacy strategies, and technical background on all things broadband have multiplied immeasurably.”

Kosko was elected to a three-year term on the board, while Kershner will fill the last year of a three-year term held by Charter’s Connie Luck and Murray will fill the last year of retired Comcast executive David Breidinger’s term. ■