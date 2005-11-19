Monday, Nov. 21

Somehow, attendees at the International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton tonight are going to have to cope with strolling down the red carpet accompanied by a tad less fanfare than the prime time Emmys stir up. Probably just as well. He Lin, best-actress nominee for her performance in the TV movie Slave Mother on Chinese television and presumably not an aficionado of American TV-awards customs, might not know quite what to make of a braying Joan Rivers. Not that the evening will be free of catty self-promotion. Graham Norton hosts.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Let's see, when Ted Koppel started on Nightline in 1980, the Rolling Stones were already considered surprisingly productive rock-'n'-roll senior citizens. Koppel punched the clock at the ABC show for a quarter century, finally giving up the anchor chair tonight (11:30 p.m. ET)—and Rolling Stones are still considered surprisingly productive, etc. Mick Jagger and his wizened pals are performing earlier in the evening on Ted's own network at the 2005 American Music Awards (8-11 p.m. ET). Or at least the group's permitting a live feed from their show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Jagger's recent attempt at provoking controversy with the song “Sweet Neo Con” never quite came off. Maybe he'll give the political mischief-making another shot tonight but on a subject more relevant for the Stones and their fans: The new Medicare prescription-drug benefit is supposed to be really confusing.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Sure, Lee Ann Womack won the Country Music Association award last week for female vocalist of the year, but who gets her own NBC special? Faith Hill. (Faith Hill: Fireflies; 9 p.m. ET). Sure, Renee Zellweger gets to play Janis Joplin in an upcoming biopic, but who gets his own ABC special? Ex-husband Kenny Chesney (Kenny Chesney: Somewhere in the Sun; 8 p.m. ET). Or is it brief-husband?

Thursday, Nov. 24

It's Thanksgiving Day, but lots of folks at NBC won't be spending it—not the morning, anyway—with their families (Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 till noon in all time zones). And neither will those hardworkin' flacks at Hallmark Channel. The network's hosting a brunch in New York, with entertainment for kids (hey, is that a giganticDora the Explorerballoon up in the sky?), at the Olive Garden restaurant in Times Square. Yes, the Olive Garden. Nothing says “grateful Pilgrims” like Four Cheese Tortellini & Shrimp.

Friday, Nov. 25

Last November saw the premiere of an animated project about a family with extraordinary powers that lives incognito in suburbia. It was called The Incredibles. Last time we checked, the movie's worldwide box-office gross was $630 million. Now another November rolls around, and—golly, could it be?—here is an animated project about a family with extraordinary powers that lives incognito in suburbia. It's called The X's, a Nickelodeon series premiering with back-to-back-to-back episodes (8-9:30 p.m. ET). Note to Pixar's lawyers: The X family—Mr. and Mrs. X and their kids, troublemaking Truman X and his teenage sister, Tuesday X—are not superheroes, they're superspies, so back off. Note to the lawyers for Malcolm X's estate: Have fun!

