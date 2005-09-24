Monday, Sept. 26

Adios, Ken Tomlinson! The

Corporation for Public Broadcasting chair's

tenure ends today, and we wouldn't blame Tomlinson if he were a tad relieved

to surrender the furniture. It can't have been pleasant trying to make public

TV less Bill Moyersish and ending up being

depicted as a guy who'd like to euthanize Elmo. The CPB board meets at 2 p.m. in

Washington, where they'll elect

Tomlinson's successor. Good luck, new chair—hope the fabric's

stain-resistant! (For more on the CPB, see page 10.) Could somebody please

elect Kathy Griffin to something as a reward

for her red-carpet commentary during E!'s

Emmy coverage? (Seeing the mucho preggo

Jennifer Garner, Griffin said, “Am I a bad

person because I want her water to break right here?”) Instead, KG continues

her D-list life today, guesting on the NBC

soap Days of Our Lives.

According to the flackography, she plays “a lustful limo driver.”

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Now all the new fall premiere here/premiere there stuff starts getting

interesting. NBC trotted out My Name Is

Earl last week at 9 p.m. (ET), to critical huzzahs and an

audience of 14.94 million. But now ABC

counters in the time slot with Commander in

Chief, starring Geena

Davis as the you-know-what. Check out the show's second half-hour

numbers to see how many NBC viewers drift over after Earl;

last week, 5 million bailed on NBC when The

Office came on. Meanwhile, fans of every woman who has

ever daydreamed, “Hey, why not me in the Oval Office?” (Hillary, Condoleezza,

Barbra, Oprah) will be parsing the Commander in

Chief ratings and demographics for what they say—probably

nothing—about the prospects for a female candidate in

2008.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

It's Sundance-on-the-Hudson, TV style! The

first-ever New York Television Festival kicks

off today, as independent TV producers parade their pilots for network and

cable executives, hoping to land a deal. Screenings, panels, posing, bluffing,

wheedling—hey, it is like Sundance, minus the parkas. At

the gathering, expect to see NYTVF executive board members

Comedy Central President Doug Herzog and NBC

Entertainment President Kevin

Reilly. More info is at newyorktelevisionfestival.com. Good

luck, guys. Maybe a Weinstein will even show

up.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Yeah, this sounds like a lot of ink-stained wretches we know: “Carl

Kolchak is the 'Night Stalker,' a newspaper reporter who investigates

strange deaths and unexplained phenomena.” Amazingly, tonight's premiere

(ABC, 9 p.m. ET), with Stuart Townsend as

Kolchak, does not concern the reporter's investigation

into the strange death of newspaper circulation and the unexplained phenomena

of classified advertising shape-shifting into free postings on

craigslist.org.

Friday, Sept. 30

Remember when Geena Davis became fanatically interested in archery? It

was one of those don't-quit-your-day-job affairs. And a good thing she

didn't, since now Geena's got that Commander in Chief

gig. But maybe Jennifer Tilly, who likes to

play poker, really ought to quit her day job, because she

is one kick-ass card player. A few weeks ago, the actress won the World Poker

Tour Ladies Night III tournament, her second major win in a matter of months.

Tonight, she antes up on GSN's

James Woods Gang vs. The Unabombers in Poker

Royale (premiere, 10 p.m. ET). You in?

