B&C Twitter Page

Melissa Grego, Editor in Chief
I like it when people spill things at lunch.
(See Mel's Diner)
http://twitter.com/melissagrego
Dade Hayes
Executive Editor
https://twitter.com/dadehayes
Stephanie Robbins, Senior Editor (Digital)
TV enthusiast, cupcake lover
http://twitter.com/stephrobbins
Mike Malone, Deputy Editor
Covers the local television beat and blames Oprah for shaming him into the world of Twitter.
http://twitter.com/BCMikeMalone
Jon Lafayette, Business Editor
Covers the financial dimension of the TV business at the intersection of Wall Street and Madison Ave.
http://twitter.com/jlafayette
Andrea Morabito, Staff Writer
Greenwich Village dweller, Syracuse alum
htp://twitter.com/andreamorabito
Paige Albiniak, Contributing Editor
Journalist covering wide world of TV
http://twitter.com/PaigeA
John Eggerton
,
Washington Bureau Chief
Journalist with
B&C
and
Multichannel News
BCBeat
For the latest news and views from the TV biz
http://twitter.com/bcbeat
Fates & Fortunes
Personnel changes in the television
industry including promotions, appointments and departures.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
