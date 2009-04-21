Trending

B&C Twitter Page

By


Choose the B&C staffer you want to follow below

Melissa Grego, Editor in Chief

I like it when people spill things at lunch.

(See Mel's Diner)

http://twitter.com/melissagrego 

Dade Hayes
Executive Editor
https://twitter.com/dadehayes


Stephanie Robbins, Senior Editor (Digital)
TV enthusiast, cupcake lover
http://twitter.com/stephrobbins 

Mike Malone, Deputy Editor
Covers the local television beat and blames Oprah for shaming him into the world of Twitter.
http://twitter.com/BCMikeMalone


Jon Lafayette, Business Editor
Covers the financial dimension of the TV business at the intersection of Wall Street and Madison Ave.
http://twitter.com/jlafayette

Andrea Morabito, Staff Writer
Greenwich Village dweller, Syracuse alum
htp://twitter.com/andreamorabito

Paige Albiniak, Contributing Editor        

Journalist covering wide world of TV        

http://twitter.com/PaigeA

John Eggerton

,

Washington Bureau Chief

Journalist with

B&C

and

Multichannel News

http://twitter.com/eggerton

BCBeat
For the latest news and views from the TV biz
http://twitter.com/bcbeat

Fates & Fortunes

Personnel changes in the television

industry including promotions, appointments and departures.

http://twitter.com/bcfates

"Like" Broadcasting & Cable on Facebook